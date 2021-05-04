22,124 Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.24% of Bull Horn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHSE. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.