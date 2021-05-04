$224.85 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce sales of $224.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Rogers reported sales of $191.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year sales of $910.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $930.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $983.70 million, with estimates ranging from $967.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

ROG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $9,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.96 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

