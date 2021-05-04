256,574 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,574 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

RF stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

