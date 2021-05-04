$258.20 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $258.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.20 million. ExlService posted sales of $222.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,291 shares of company stock worth $6,399,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $51.09 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

