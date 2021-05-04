$26.84 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $26.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.55 million and the lowest is $25.12 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $111.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.55 million to $120.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $117.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.51 million to $124.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.