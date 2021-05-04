$264.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $264.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $253.50 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $284.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.04 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

ABCB opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

