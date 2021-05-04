2,841 Shares in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

