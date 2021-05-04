$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 687,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

