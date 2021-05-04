$328.75 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $328.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.80 million to $341.90 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $377.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 138,467 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

RRR traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $37.50. 51,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

