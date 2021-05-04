4,013 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

