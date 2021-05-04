$461.98 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post $461.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.77 million to $473.70 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $669.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 695,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 93,179 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.