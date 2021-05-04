$475.28 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $475.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.49 million and the highest is $492.79 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $409.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 324,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.