51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $61.33

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.33, but opened at $68.67. 51job shares last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 4,107 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at $24,519,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in 51job by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

