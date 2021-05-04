$60.17 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $60.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.31 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $43.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $268.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

