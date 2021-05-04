$72.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $72.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.58 billion to $75.05 billion. Apple posted sales of $59.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $353.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.97 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $369.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $353.17 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.64. 3,468,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,707,031. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.