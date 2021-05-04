$764.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $764.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

