$764.10 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $764.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.