$796.73 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $796.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.71 million and the lowest is $790.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Truist upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.96. 652,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,532. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $343.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.