8,100 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.