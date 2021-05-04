8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $1.07 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001824 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

