9,925 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

