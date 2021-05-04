ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ABB by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 10,502.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

