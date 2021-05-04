AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $129.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AbbVie traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.75, with a volume of 140690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.