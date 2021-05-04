ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.73

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,432. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,407,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 326,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

