Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 417.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 6,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,826. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

