Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,474 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 435,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.17 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.69 and its 200-day moving average is $256.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

