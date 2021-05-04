Accolade (ACCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACCD opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

