Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.24

Shares of Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

ANIOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Acerinox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.