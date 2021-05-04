ACoconut Price Reaches $2.61 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $189,283.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00004689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

