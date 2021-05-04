Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $187.36. 262,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,908. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average of $127.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

