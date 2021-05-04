Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns Purchases 1,504 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) VP Janis F. Kerns bought 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $23,161.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PEO opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.