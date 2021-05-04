AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -484.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

