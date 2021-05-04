Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $883.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

