adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $118,716.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About adbank

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

