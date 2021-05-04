Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $34.14 on Monday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 569.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

