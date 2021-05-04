AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00085292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00070348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.62 or 0.00872186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,487.60 or 0.10063116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00101925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044212 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

