ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ADT by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in ADT by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. ADT has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

