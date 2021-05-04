Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 79,183 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
