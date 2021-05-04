Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 79,183 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

