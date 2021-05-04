AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 50,289 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 684.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $80.87.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

