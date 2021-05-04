AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 87,640 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

