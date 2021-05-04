AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,141 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 301.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHA opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

