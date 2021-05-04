AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT opened at $174.75 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

