AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 412,660 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,660 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INKM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

