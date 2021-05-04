Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.70.
AERI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $810.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
