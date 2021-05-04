Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.70.

AERI stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $810.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

