Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.50

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.50 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 33623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

Get Affirm alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.