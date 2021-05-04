Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Aftermath Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

