Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $21.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.82 million to $25.80 million. Agenus reported sales of $15.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $76.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agenus by 78.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in Agenus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 200.0% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Agenus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.86.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.