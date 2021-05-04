Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.96. 6,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 269,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agile Growth stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

