Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 39,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,367. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

