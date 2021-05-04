Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. Air China has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.52.
Air China Company Profile
