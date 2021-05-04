Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

APD traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.54. 8,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

